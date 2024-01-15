en English
Terry Ryan’s Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Terry Ryan's Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47

In a surprise move, former NHL player Terry Ryan celebrated his 47th birthday with a return to professional hockey, joining the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL league. Ryan, who was once an 8th overall draft pick by Montreal in 1995, made a memorable comeback to the ice after a 20-year hiatus.

Unforeseen Return

Ryan’s re-entry to the professional hockey scene was marked by an unplanned fight with Zach Walker of the Adirondack Thunder during the Growlers’ game. The altercation, which resulted in an instigator penalty for Ryan, was not premeditated. Instead, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to defend a teammate, illustrating Ryan’s enduring commitment to the sport and his team. Unfortunately, the Growlers suffered a 6-2 loss in the match.

Ryan’s Hockey Journey

Ryan’s NHL career was brief, spanning over three seasons with the Canadiens during which he played only eight games. A severe ankle injury prematurely ended his promising professional career in the early 2000s. Despite the setback, Ryan stayed close to the sport, maintaining a regular skating routine and playing ball hockey. His passion for the game was evident when he received the call to join the short-handed Growlers during his birthday celebrations. Even with initial reservations, Ryan took the opportunity, confident in his fitness and readiness to contribute to the team.

Beyond Hockey

Outside the rink, Ryan has carved out a diverse career. He has made a name for himself in the Canadian TV comedy series ‘Shoresy,’ where he showcases his acting skills. He also hosts a popular hockey podcast and has authored a book titled ‘Tales of a First-Round Nothing: My Life as an NHL Footnote.’ These ventures highlight Ryan’s multifaceted talents and his ability to thrive in different spheres.

The game that marked Ryan’s comeback was particularly poignant as it was the first time his 13-year-old daughter saw him play professionally. This led to an emotional moment before the game, highlighting the personal significance of Ryan’s return to the ice. The game, despite the Growlers’ loss, was a testament to Ryan’s enduring passion for hockey and his readiness to step in when his team needed him.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

