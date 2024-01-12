Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts

In a heartfelt revelation that underscores the depth of family bonds in the rough-and-tumble world of professional rugby, Terrell May, a dynamic force on the field and a shining star of the Sydney Roosters, has candidly expressed his aspiration to share the turf with his brothers, Taylan and Tyrone May. All three siblings, each bearing an impressive rugby resume, will be free agents by year’s end.

Family Ties on Field

Speaking on the popular Bloke In A Bar podcast, Terrell May outlined his hopes to be signed by a club that is also willing to bring his brothers on board. A testament to his ‘family-first’ philosophy, May’s ambition to unite on the field with his brothers holds a certain charm and novelty in the fiercely competitive arena of rugby.

A Club to Unite the Mays

While it remains a question mark if the Roosters will be the club to fulfill May’s wish, he has been upfront with Roosters coach Trent Robinson about his intentions. However, May also voiced his willingness to stay with the Roosters for life or play for Penrith, a club with which his brothers have past affiliations, if his dream to play alongside his siblings doesn’t materialize.

May Brothers’ Past Associations and Legal Troubles

Notably, Taylan is still associated with the reigning premiers, while Tyrone has had stints with the Panthers, Catalans Dragons, and Hull. However, the brothers have not been strangers to controversy. Tyrone was sentenced to community service for privacy violations, and Taylan was fined for assault after the Panthers’ grand final victory.