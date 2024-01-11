Teofimo Lopez Challenges Terence Crawford’s Boxing Record Amidst Future Fight Speculations

In a bold move that has stirred the boxing community, Teofimo Lopez has openly criticized Terence Crawford’s record as the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era. Lopez’s comments draw attention to Crawford’s wins over fighters like Kell Brook, Jose Benavidez Jr., and Errol Spence Jr., suggesting these opponents were not at their peak due to injuries when they faced Crawford.

Questioning Crawford’s Boxing Record

Lopez’s allegations insinuate that Crawford’s victories may be ‘handicapped’, a term he used to imply that Crawford’s opponents were not in optimal condition during their duels. This critique has sparked a heated exchange between the two boxers, with Crawford responding advising Lopez to concentrate on the competition in his own weight class and pointing out Lopez’s contractual obligations with Errol Spence Jr and Al Haymon.

Lopez’s Counter and Future Plans

Lopez, unfazed by Crawford’s retort, hinted at the legal and promotional hurdles in the boxing industry, expressing confidence that the two would meet at the top of the sport eventually. Lopez, who has his own notable victories over stars like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Josh Taylor, and Richard Commey, is set to face Jamaine Ortiz in February 2024. Beyond Ortiz, Lopez has his sights set on potential unification fights with either Devin Haney or Subriel Matias, if a bout with Crawford does not come to fruition.

A Future Clash?

The back-and-forth has caused a stir in the boxing world, with many speculating on a potential future fight between the two. If such a fight were to materialize, it could be a game-changer for both boxers’ careers and a major event for the boxing industry at large. As the anticipation builds, fans and pundits are keeping a close watch on how this verbal jousting translates into action within the ring. For now, only time will tell whether these words will lead to a clash of the titans in the boxing world.