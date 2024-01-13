en English
Sports

Tension Simmers within WWE’s The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Wrestling fans worldwide are observing a palpable tension within The OC, a faction in WWE, as AJ Styles exhibits clear signs of discontent with the group’s current performance. A recent video released on WWE’s social media platforms underscores the growing rift, featuring an icy exchange between Styles and Michin, following her defeat to Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

Styles’ Return and The OC’s Struggles

Styles, after a two-month hiatus due to an attack by Solo Sikoa, returned to find The OC wrestling with a string of losses. His absence, marked by his faction’s lack of support, seems to have fueled a sense of betrayal. The narrative of Styles’ disappointment was further illustrated when he coldly questioned Michin about her match outcome before abruptly departing.

A Potential Rift in the Faction

Recent events, including Styles aiding LA Knight and Randy Orton against The Bloodline, hint at his growing distance from The OC. His actions during a SmackDown event further support this theory, sparking speculation about a potential breakup of The OC. Such a development could dramatically transform the faction, either rejuvenating it or leading to its disbanding.

Implications for Michin and the Women’s Division

A potential split could also catapult Michin to new heights in the women’s division. As one of the key players within The OC, her future trajectory in WWE might soon witness a significant boost.

Styles’ Upcoming Championship Run

AJ Styles is slated to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. His opponents include noteworthy names like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. With Styles’ current narrative, his championship run and possible victory are topics of fervent discussion among fans.

Upcoming Wrestling Event

Adding to the wrestling excitement, the Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con is set to take place on May 4th in Morristown, NJ. The event promises a stellar lineup of wrestling legends, offering fans an unforgettable experience.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

