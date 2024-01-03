en English
Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield

Amid the twinkling lights of the festive season, Sheffield greeted a new source of entertainment on December 22nd. Tenpin, a leading name in the leisure industry, unveiled its latest venue in the city, promising a plethora of activities under one roof for visitors of varying ages and interests.

Bowling Lanes and Beyond

At the heart of the venue are 21 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, providing ample room for both seasoned bowlers and beginners to enjoy the game. However, Tenpin’s scope extends far beyond bowling. A prison-themed 10-hole mini-golf course offers a novel spin on the traditional game, inviting visitors to putt their way out of ‘jail.’

Immersive Escape Rooms

For those craving a more immersive experience, the venue houses four escape rooms. Each room, designed with intricate detail, presents a unique challenge and narrative. Among them, a Titanic-themed room stands out, plunging participants into a captivating historical narrative woven around the ill-fated ship.

Additional Entertainment and Refreshments

The entertainment options continue with laser tag, karaoke booths, pool tables, table tennis, and an extensive arcade section. To fuel the fun, Tenpin has integrated two cocktail bars and offers a broad food menu. Catering to guests’ refreshment needs, it ensures that no visitor leaves hungry or thirsty.

Customizable Party Packages

Recognizing the increasing demand for personalized events, Tenpin offers customizable party packages. These range from karaoke to golf and bowling themes, accommodating diverse preferences. Ideally suited for children’s birthday celebrations, these packages add a unique touch to any gathering.

In summary, the establishment of this new Tenpin location signifies a significant enrichment to Sheffield’s leisure landscape. It stands as a testament to Tenpin’s commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive spaces for recreation and socializing.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

