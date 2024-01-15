en English
International Affairs

Worldin10 Podcast: Inside the Failed Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks and Shifting US Political Landscape

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Worldin10 Podcast: Inside the Failed Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks and Shifting US Political Landscape

On the Worldin10 podcast, Yaroslav Trofimov navigates the complexities of the 2022 Ukraine-Russia peace talks held in Istanbul. These talks, aimed at resolving the protracted conflict, failed to bring about a resolution. Concurrently, the podcast discusses a shift in US political support, with President Joe Biden reported to be losing favor among minority voters. This change is examined within the framework of ongoing events and demographic trends.

The Failed Peace Talks

Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin amasses troops near the Ukraine border and threatens action unless his demands from the West are met, a potential positive glimmer arises from the country’s state media. Senior officials from Russia and the U.S. convened in Geneva for high-stakes talks during this period, prompting an unusual silence from Russian media.

Political Shift in the US

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Joe Biden is experiencing a shift in political support. Reports suggest that Biden is losing favor among minority voters, a change analyzed in the context of current events and demographic trends. The shift speaks to the evolving political landscape and the impact of ongoing societal and political issues.

Djokovic’s Vaccine Views and Retirement Thoughts

Adding a dash of sports to its global news coverage, the podcast also presents an exclusive interview with tennis star Novak Djokovic. Conducted by David Walsh for the Sunday Times Magazine, Djokovic articulates his stance on Covid vaccines and provides a glimpse into his thoughts on retirement.

The Worldin10 podcast, an initiative by the Times of London, aims to offer listeners a comprehensive overview of major global news stories. It succeeds in blending rigorous journalism with evocative storytelling, resonating deeply with a global audience. For those seeking further exploration, the content is available on Times Radio and the newspaper’s website.

International Affairs Tennis United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

