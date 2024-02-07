Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Joins Forces with La Roche-Posay to Advocate for Photoprotection

La Roche-Posay, the globally recognized dermatological skincare brand, has joined forces with renowned tennis player Jannik Sinner in a partnership aimed at promoting the importance of photoprotection and skin health. Sinner, who has made a stellar start to the 2024 season, will serve as the brand's Global Brand Advocate. This collaboration intends to leverage both La Roche-Posay's expertise in skincare and Sinner's extensive outdoor exposure to raise awareness about the dangers of UV rays and the necessity of proper suncare.

Sinner and La Roche-Posay: A Partnership Rooted in Authenticity

The partnership between Jannik Sinner and La Roche-Posay marks a new era in promoting healthier skin for all. Sinner, with his outdoor lifestyle and broad fanbase, is the ideal representative to underscore the crucial role of sun protection in public health. His embodiment of extreme performance aligns seamlessly with the values of authenticity and excellence that La Roche-Posay stands for. This collaboration aims not just to reach sports fans but to resonate with a global audience, emphasizing the importance of photoprotection beyond the realm of sports.

La Roche-Posay's Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability

Founded in 1975, La Roche-Posay is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide. The brand is acclaimed for its Selenium-rich water and clinically tested skincare formulas that adhere to a minimalist approach. As part of its commitment to a healthier future, La Roche-Posay has been proactive in reducing its environmental footprint. The brand has introduced eco-conscious packaging for its suncare products and pledged to cut down on the use of virgin plastic by 70% by the year 2025. This aligns with the brand's ethos of promoting skin health without compromising the well-being of the planet.

Fondation La Roche-Posay: Championing Social Causes

In addition to its efforts in promoting photoprotection and sustainability, La Roche-Posay also champions social causes through the Fondation La Roche-Posay. This foundation supports children with cancer and their families, reflecting La Roche-Posay's commitment to making a difference in the lives of individuals affected by health challenges. The partnership with Jannik Sinner further amplifies this commitment, aiming to change skincare habits for a healthier, brighter future.