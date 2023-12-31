en English
Mental Health Crisis

Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season

The Belarusian tennis sensation, Aryna Sabalenka, is gearing up for the forthcoming 2024 season with a renewed mental approach. Sabalenka, who had a stellar 2023 season, has adopted a new mindset to deal with the pressure and stress that come with high-stakes tennis tournaments. This new mental strategy is not only a response to her past experiences but also a reflection of the growing recognition of the importance of mental well-being in the sport.

Embracing the Possibility of Loss

One of the key aspects of Sabalenka’s new approach is the acceptance of the possibility of defeat. This mental shift, as she reveals, has provided her with a sense of calmness during crucial moments on the court. By acknowledging the fact that anyone can defeat her if she’s not at her best, she has been able to better manage the stress of competition. This approach was evident in her victory at the Australian Open in 2023, where she managed to rally back after losing the opening set.

A Focus on Mental Training

As part of her preparation for the 2024 season, Sabalenka is prioritizing mental training, including practices like meditation and mindfulness. These techniques are designed to enhance concentration and stress management – two crucial elements for maintaining composure during intense matches. This focus on mental fitness is a part of her ongoing efforts to maintain her mindset and perform her best in every match.

Preparing for the Australian Open

As the defending champion of the Australian Open, Sabalenka faces the added pressure of living up to expectations. Despite this, she is determined not to let the pressure get to her. Instead, she plans to take things one match at a time, focusing on honing her skills and bringing her best game to the court. This approach, she believes, will not only help her manage the stress of defending her title but also contribute to a successful 2024 season.

Through her commitment to mental fitness and resilience, Sabalenka is setting an example for other players. By adopting a holistic approach to preparation – one that values psychological well-being alongside physical conditioning – she is demonstrating the importance of mental strength in the challenging and competitive world of professional tennis.

Mental Health Crisis Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

