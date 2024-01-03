en English
Australia

Tennis Pivots: Mannarino’s Recovery and De Minaur’s Challenge in United Cup 2024


By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Tennis Pivots: Mannarino’s Recovery and De Minaur’s Challenge in United Cup 2024

Adrian Mannarino, the 35-year-old left-handed tennis player, has made a swift recovery from a self-inflicted head injury during his match against Lorenzo Sonego in the United Cup 2024. His victory over Sonego has brought France a significant step closer to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Mannarino’s resilience and poise under pressure enabled him to secure a 6-4, 6-4 win, without giving away a single break point.

Mannarino’s Unfortunate Incident

In a moment of frustration during the second set, Mannarino struck his head with his racket handle, causing an injury that required immediate medical attention. This incident has sparked a conversation among tennis enthusiasts and professionals alike, with commentator Wally Masur questioning the legitimacy of medical timeouts for self-inflicted injuries.

Australia’s Hope in Alex de Minaur

On the other side of the tournament, Australia’s Alex de Minaur is preparing for a challenging match against the seasoned Novak Djokovic in the United Cup quarter-final. De Minaur, fresh from his decisive victory over Taylor Fritz, is eager to prove his mettle against Djokovic, who he considers the greatest of all time (GOAT) in men’s tennis.

Djokovic’s Confidence Despite Injury

Despite a recent wrist injury, Djokovic is confident about his fitness for the match. His determination and skill are well-known in the tennis circuit, making the upcoming match a highly anticipated event.

Women’s Singles: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Olga Danilovic

In the realm of women’s singles, Ajla Tomljanovic is poised to play against Olga Danilovic. The upcoming matches are sure to bring more excitement and keep the audience on their toes.




Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

