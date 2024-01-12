Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena

Pat Rafter, once gracing the tennis court as a world champion, is now swinging his racket in a different arena – the court of Padel. Twenty-five years after seizing the Australian Open doubles championship, the 51-year-old ex-tennis pro, with a speck of grey in his beard, is demonstrating his proficiency in a sport that is gathering momentum in Australia.

Discovering a New Love

Padel, a sport treasured in South America and Europe, is essentially a hybrid of tennis and squash. It’s a game played on an enclosed court with glass walls, adhering to the tennis scoring system, yet distinctly different from Pickleball. Rafter was introduced to this intriguing sport by his Byron Bay neighbor, Matt Barrelle. The sport’s intricacies, its learning curve, and the unique blend of strategy, problem-solving, and teamwork it demanded soon captivated Rafter, and he plunged headlong into it.

From the Tennis Court to the Padel Court

Skills honed in his tennis days, especially his acumen in doubles, proved invaluable for Rafter on the Padel court. The sport, while demanding agility, reflexes, and skill, is less physically taxing than tennis, a factor that Rafter appreciates given his shoulder concerns. Rafter’s love affair with Padel has evolved to the point where he competes in tournaments such as the Australian Padel Open and the Melbourne Padel Open, demonstrating skills reminiscent of his prime tennis years, albeit with less explosiveness.

A Growing Trend and a New Role

Padel has been gaining traction in Australia, with courts mushrooming across various cities. Rafter, who once turned to squash and A grade pennant to fuel his competitive spirit after retiring from tennis, now finds Padel a perfect fit, blending competition, physical activity, and a lesser burden on his body. His passion for and involvement in the sport has led to his appointment as Australia’s ambassador for Padel, a testament to his dedication and the sport’s growing popularity.