Tennis Australia’s Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue

Celebrating a decade of steering Tennis Australia to unprecedented heights, CEO Craig Tiley sets his sights on ambitious new targets. Aiming to draw a record-breaking crowd of one million to the upcoming Australian Open and a billion-dollar turnover in the next five years, Tiley’s vision exemplifies audacious leadership.

A Festival Beyond Tennis

Under Tiley’s direction, the Australian Open has metamorphosed from a mere sports event into a 15-day festival, replete with music and family-friendly activities. This transformation has not only enhanced the attendees’ experience but has also played a pivotal role in making the tournament larger than any individual player. Despite hurdles like bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and contentious issues like the Novak Djokovic visa saga, the tournament showcased resilience with the 2022 event nearly matching pre-pandemic attendance levels.

Diversifying Revenue Streams

Tiley’s strategy goes beyond the Australian Open. He plans to diversify Tennis Australia’s revenue streams by expanding in-house production capabilities, launching a venture capital fund, and securing lucrative broadcast rights deals. Recent victories include a five-year extension worth $425 million with Nine Entertainment and a nine-year extension with ESPN.

Facing New Challenges

However, as Tiley’s bold vision unfolds, new challenges emerge. A significant one is the potential competition from a new Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place just two weeks before the Australian Open. It remains to be seen how Tiley and Tennis Australia will navigate these uncharted waters to maintain their growth trajectory.