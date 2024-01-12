en English
Australia

Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:27 pm EST
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges

As Tennis Australia’s CEO Craig Tiley marks a decade at the helm, he is setting the bar high with audacious plans for the organization. Tiley aims to entice a record crowd of one million spectators at this year’s Australian Open tennis tournament, while also setting his sights on a target of a billion dollars in revenue in the forthcoming five years.

Overcoming Challenges and Aiming High

Tiley’s optimism remains unscathed despite a series of challenges. The 2020 bushfires, a pandemic-hit attendance in 2021 and 2022, and the contentious Novak Djokovic visa issue could have dampened spirits, but Tiley remains steadfast. He believes that with the tournament’s expansion to 15 days and the return of international tourists, the one million attendee mark is within reach. This bold aim holds, even without star players — Federer, Williams, Nadal, and Kyrgios — gracing the courts.

The Australian Open: More Than Just Tennis

According to Tiley, the Australian Open has transformed beyond the realms of individual players. It has evolved into an entertainment festival, complete with music and family-friendly activities. This transition has helped the tournament to maintain its draw and appeal, regardless of the players on the roster.

Financial Goals and Strategic Moves

On the financial front, Tennis Australia is rebounding from substantial losses suffered in the past two years. After posting a profit last year, the organization has set its sights on ambitious revenue goals. Key strategic moves include enhancing in-house production capabilities, launching a venture capital fund, and securing significant TV rights deals with Nine Entertainment and ESPN. These steps align with Tiley’s vision to diversify revenue streams and not rely exclusively on the Australian Open for income.

Pandemic Relief and Technological Innovations

Additionally, the Victorian government has granted significant relief by forgiving a $43 million loan that was essential for player transportation and quarantine during the pandemic. Simultaneously, Tennis Australia is embracing technological advancements. The organization is exploring new technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced broadcast integration to elevate the tennis-viewing experience, further emphasizing its commitment to growth and innovation.

Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

