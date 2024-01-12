en English
Australia

Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, is marking a decade at the helm of the organization with ambitious growth plans. Tiley aims to draw a record crowd of one million spectators to this year’s Australian Open tennis tournament and is targeting a revenue milestone of one billion dollars within the next five years.

Overcoming Challenges

Tiley’s tenure has been punctuated by various challenges, including bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly affected attendance. He also had to navigate the controversy surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa saga. Despite these obstacles, Tiley has steered a period of growth, with last year’s event nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels with a record crowd of 839,192.

Ambitious Goals for Australian Open

This year, the Australian Open has expanded to 15 days. With a favorable exchange rate attracting international visitors, Tiley is optimistic about breaking attendance records. His strategy has managed to keep the event appealing even without the presence of some top players like Federer, Williams, and an injured Nadal.

Strategic Initiatives

Tiley has initiated several strategic moves to bolster Tennis Australia’s financial position, including diversifying revenue streams and expanding in-house production capabilities. He has also launched a venture capital fund and secured lucrative TV rights deals, such as a five-year $425 million extension with Nine Entertainment and a nine-year extension with ESPN.

Moreover, the organization is recovering from financial losses in 2020 and 2021, having posted a $4.4 million profit last year and having a $43 million government loan forgiven. With the Australian Open now being more than an individual player’s showcase, Tiley’s vision for Tennis Australia includes transforming it into a festival-like event, encompassing music, food, and entertainment options for all ages.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

