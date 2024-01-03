en English
NFL

Tennessee’s Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Tennessee’s Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft 2024 is set to welcome a fresh talent as Gabe Jeudy-Lally, a formidable defensive back from Tennessee, declares his intention to participate. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound player will forego his final year of NCAA eligibility to embark on his professional football journey. Jeudy-Lally’s impactful performance during his one season at Tennessee in 2023, with 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble, sets an exciting stage for his NFL debut.

A Stint at BYU

Before making his mark at Tennessee, Jeudy-Lally spent time at Brigham Young University (BYU), where he appeared in 13 games and started 10 during the 2022 season. His stint at BYU was marked by 46 tackles, two sacks, and seven pass break-ups. This phase of his collegiate career added to his robust football resume, further cementing his potential for the NFL.

Roots at Vanderbilt

Jeudy-Lally’s journey in collegiate football began at Vanderbilt, where he participated in 23 games and started 13 from 2019 to 2021. With 63 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions during his time at Vanderbilt, he caught the attention of football enthusiasts early on. His transfer from Vanderbilt to BYU ahead of the 2022 season was a strategic move that would later fuel his final transfer to Tennessee.

A Leap Towards Professional Football

Jeudy-Lally’s final transfer to Tennessee culminated his college football career on a high note, paving the way for his leap towards professional football. His intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft is seen as a promising move, considering his trajectory and the significant impact he has had on college football. The NFL Draft will be an opportunity for Jeudy-Lally to carry forward his successful track record into the professional realm.

NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

