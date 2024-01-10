en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Tennessee Volunteers’ Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Tennessee Volunteers’ Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers

The recent offseason has seen considerable changes in the defensive lineup of the Tennessee Volunteers football team, with multiple defensive backs leaving through the transfer portal. The most noteworthy among these departures is Brandon Turnage, a former defender for the Volunteers, who is set to pay a visit to Ole Miss, hinting at a potential transfer to the Rebels. This comes on the heels of defensive end Tyler Baron’s earlier commitment to Ole Miss.

Offseason Activities and Roster Restructuring

The Volunteers’ offseason activities are now primarily focused on restructuring the team’s roster for the impending 2023 season. The transfer portal window, a period when players can switch teams, was open from December 4 to January 2. Players who were unable to make a transfer during this window must wait until May, post the spring practice, to join the portal again.

Transfer Portal Activity

Significant transfer portal activity has been highlighted, with players like McMurray, Adams, Heard, Pounds, and White pledging their commitment to different schools. These movements are reshaping the landscape of the upcoming season and the composition of various teams.

Staying Updated

Fans eager to stay abreast of the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations can turn to Volunteer Country on various social media platforms for real-time updates. The ongoing changes promise an exciting and unpredictable 2023 season, and as the offseason activities continue, fans and teams alike wait with bated breath for the final roster announcements.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
8 mins ago
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
He was a second-round pick from Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. Phidarian Mathis, a defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, brimmed with promise. But his journey through the professional ranks has been anything but smooth. Riddled with injuries and subsequent mental health struggles, his path has been a testament to resilience and determination. Chasing
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
41 mins ago
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
1 hour ago
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
37 mins ago
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
The Freezer Bowl: Remembering NFL's Coldest Playoff Encounter
37 mins ago
The Freezer Bowl: Remembering NFL's Coldest Playoff Encounter
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
39 mins ago
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
34 seconds
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
2 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
2 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
3 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
4 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
5 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
5 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
7 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
7 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app