Tennessee Volunteers’ Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers

The recent offseason has seen considerable changes in the defensive lineup of the Tennessee Volunteers football team, with multiple defensive backs leaving through the transfer portal. The most noteworthy among these departures is Brandon Turnage, a former defender for the Volunteers, who is set to pay a visit to Ole Miss, hinting at a potential transfer to the Rebels. This comes on the heels of defensive end Tyler Baron’s earlier commitment to Ole Miss.

Offseason Activities and Roster Restructuring

The Volunteers’ offseason activities are now primarily focused on restructuring the team’s roster for the impending 2023 season. The transfer portal window, a period when players can switch teams, was open from December 4 to January 2. Players who were unable to make a transfer during this window must wait until May, post the spring practice, to join the portal again.

Transfer Portal Activity

Significant transfer portal activity has been highlighted, with players like McMurray, Adams, Heard, Pounds, and White pledging their commitment to different schools. These movements are reshaping the landscape of the upcoming season and the composition of various teams.

Staying Updated

Fans eager to stay abreast of the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations can turn to Volunteer Country on various social media platforms for real-time updates. The ongoing changes promise an exciting and unpredictable 2023 season, and as the offseason activities continue, fans and teams alike wait with bated breath for the final roster announcements.