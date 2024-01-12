Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny

The University of Tennessee’s Volunteers are bolstering their defensive strategy for the 2025 season, with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez leading a successful recruitment campaign. Securing commitments from three cornerbacks from Milton High School in Georgia, the Volunteers are set for some high-profile talent on the field. Shamar Arnoux, Dylan Lewis, and Tyler Redmond, instrumental in their high school’s state championship victory, will now don the orange and white colors of the Volunteers.

Eyeing Onis Konanbanny

Martinez’s recruitment drive doesn’t stop with the trio. A significant target on the horizon is four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny. A native of France who moved to London and then the U.S. to further his football ambitions, Konanbanny is a highly coveted recruit by several top-tier college programs. With his name listed for Florida State, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC, Konanbanny certainly has a wealth of options. Ranked 253rd in the 247Sports’ Composite Rankings for the 2025 class, Konanbanny has twice visited Knoxville, Tennessee, and plans additional visits before making his final college decision.

Other Additions to the Volunteers’ Roster

Tennessee Volunteers’ 2025 recruitment drive is not just about cornerbacks. The team has also secured commitments from quarterback George MacIntyre, cornerback Jalen McMurray, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer, and offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams. It also includes defensive back Colin Brazzell and the team is eyeing quarterback Jared Curtis. However, some targets have slipped away, with offensive lineman Gerald Mincey and receiver Evan Stewart choosing different paths.

Impact of Nick Saban’s Retirement

The landscape of college football saw a significant shift with the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. This development could potentially influence the commitment of five-star quarterback George MacIntyre. Rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Tennessee, MacIntyre’s commitment to the Volunteers seems increasingly likely. With Saban’s retirement, Tennessee emerges as a logical choice for MacIntyre, and his commitment could be imminent.