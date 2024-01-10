Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal

Significant changes are underway for the Tennessee Volunteers football team as several defensive backs exit the program in search of greener pastures. The most notable name among the departures is defensive back Brandon Turnage, who is reportedly set to visit Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. It’s no secret that Ole Miss has been eyeing several former Tennessee defenders, with defensive end Tyler Baron having already pledged allegiance to the Rebels earlier in the transfer cycle.

A Season of Change

The Volunteers have wrapped up the current season, and the focus now shifts to the construction of the roster for the 2023 season. The transfer portal window, a specified period from December 4 to January 2, is critical for this process. Players who miss this window must bide their time until May, post the spring practice, to enter the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal Activity

The Volunteers football program has been active in the NCAA transfer portal, welcoming new additions including Holden Staes, Chris Brazzell, Jermod McCoy, and Jakobe Thomas. With the need to fill the void left by the exiting defensive backs, the Vols are making concerted efforts to target more players in January, including McMurray, Da’Jon Terry, and Pounds.

Keeping Up with Volunteer Country

Fans of the Volunteers can stay updated with the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations through Volunteer Country on social media and Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive coverage. Each player targeted, their stats, and potential impact on the team are intricately detailed, providing fans with a thorough understanding of the evolving team dynamics.