en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tennessee Titans’ Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Tennessee Titans’ Rookie Colton Dowell Sidelined with Major Knee Injury

In a sudden turn of events during Sunday’s match, Tennessee Titans’ rookie wide receiver, Colton Dowell, suffered a serious knee injury. The diagnosis revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee, indicating an injury of substantial severity. The report of this unfortunate incident was first provided by journalist Paul Kuharsky from paulkuharsky.com.

Dowell’s Journey in the 2023 NFL Season

Drafted by the Titans in the seventh round earlier this year, Dowell had shown promise in his early NFL career. He had participated in 10 games throughout the season, displaying potential in his contributions that included 51 offensive snaps and 139 special teams snaps. Although his scoreboard marked only one catch for three yards, his contribution to the team went beyond the figures.

A Major Setback for Dowell

The injury is indeed a major setback for the young player who was still in the early stages of his career in the NFL. Following the diagnosis, Dowell was ruled out of the game, and the recovery timeline indicates a 9-to-10 month hiatus from the field. This means that he is likely to miss the majority of the regular season and might not be ready to play again until next season. His absence could open up additional opportunities for other players like Kyle Philips in Week 18.

The Impact on Tennessee Titans

While Dowell’s injury is a personal loss, it also affects the team’s dynamics, especially in the special teams where he had become a key figure. The Titans will now need to find a suitable replacement for Dowell’s role. However, despite the setback, Titans’ Coach Mike Vrabel expressed hope for Dowell’s recovery and finding a role on the team next year, indicating the player’s importance in the squad’s structure.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes

By Salman Khan

Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games

By Salman Khan

Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million

By Salman Khan

Altai Mountains: Upholding a Unique Skiing Tradition ...
@China · 38 seconds
Altai Mountains: Upholding a Unique Skiing Tradition ...
heart comment 0
NCAA Men’s Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games

By Salman Khan

NCAA Men's Basketball: Purdue Retains No. 1 Spot As Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
Elina Svitolina: Playing For Her Daughter and Her Country in 2024

By Salman Khan

Elina Svitolina: Playing For Her Daughter and Her Country in 2024
ASB Classic Tennis Tournament: Showcasing International Talent and Intense Competition

By Salman Khan

ASB Classic Tennis Tournament: Showcasing International Talent and Intense Competition
Basketball Prodigy Nick Jefferson: A Rising Star in Bishop Gorman’s Stellar Season

By Salman Khan

Basketball Prodigy Nick Jefferson: A Rising Star in Bishop Gorman's Stellar Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
15 seconds
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
31 seconds
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
31 seconds
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
32 seconds
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
33 seconds
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
33 seconds
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
33 seconds
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
37 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Test at McKale Center: A Battle of Mettle and History
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
38 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
52 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app