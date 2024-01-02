en English
Sports

Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18

In the wake of a challenging Week 17, the Tennessee Titans are grappling with the possibility of a significant roster reshuffle ahead of their Week 18 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s rookie quarterback, Will Levis, is currently nursing a foot injury, casting a shadow of doubt over his participation in the upcoming match. This development follows a turbulent game against the Houston Texans, where the Titans’ offensive line was exposed, leading to Levis’ injury.

Levis’ Injury and Implications for the Titans

Levis’ injury, sustained during the Titans’ 26-3 loss to Houston, has sparked considerable concern. Having completed only two of six pass attempts for 16 yards before exiting the game, the rookie’s potential absence could signal a challenging time for the Titans. The team’s offensive line has proven to be a weak link, with Andre Dillard and Jaelyn Duncan’s performances at left tackle leaving much to be desired. Their inability to fend off pressures and sacks was evident in the recent game, where Levis and Ryan Tannehill were sacked six times in total.

Potential Quarterback Shift: From Levis to Tannehill?

With Levis’ participation in the Jaguars game hanging in the balance, the Titans’ head coach, Mike Vrabel, has hinted that Ryan Tannehill could be the starting quarterback for Week 18. Such a change could mark Tannehill’s final appearance for the Titans, given his tenure with the team since 2019 and the recent playoff disappointments. Interestingly, the decision to favour Tannehill over another quarterback, Willis, suggests a lack of confidence in the latter’s ability to steer the team.

Other Titans Updates: Dowell’s Injury and 2024 Opponents

In addition to the quarterback conundrum, the Titans are dealing with a serious knee injury incurred by wide receiver Colton Dowell during the game against the Texans. This further compounds the team’s challenges as they navigate the final weeks of the season. On a positive note, the Titans have received their list of 2024 opponents, adding an element of anticipation despite the current hurdles. As for their imminent challenge, the Titans are set to face the Jaguars on Sunday, a game that holds significant implications for both teams.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

