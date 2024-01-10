Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders’ Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position

The Tennessee Titans, in their quest to find a new head coach, have requested an interview with Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach Antonio Pierce. This move comes on the heels of the dismissal of former head coach Mike Vrabel, following a lacklustre performance over the past seasons, culminating in a 6-11 record for the current season.

Other Potential Candidates

In addition to Pierce, the Titans are also considering Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Their search extends beyond a single candidate, showing their commitment to find the best fit for the team’s future.

Navigating NFL Rules

The Titans are currently navigating the NFL rules that restrict the timing of in-person interviews. These regulations state that in-person interviews can only take place after the divisional round of the playoffs and cannot involve coaches from teams still in playoff contention until a specified day in the following week.

Pierce’s Performance with the Raiders

Meanwhile, the Raiders, despite concluding their season with an 8-9 record, witnessed a notable improvement under Pierce’s leadership. The team recorded a 5-4 standing after Pierce took over midseason, signaling his potential as a strong contender for the Titans’ head coach position.

Raiders and Panthers Eyeing GM Position

While the Titans focus on their head coach position, the Raiders are also in the process of filling their general manager position. They are interviewing five external candidates and considering interim GM Champ Kelly for the full-time role. Interestingly, the Carolina Panthers have also requested to interview Kelly.

The Titans’ move to find a new head coach follows their recent milestone of hiring Ran Carthon as the franchise’s first Black general manager last year, marking a significant step towards diversity and inclusion in the NFL.