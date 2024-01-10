en English
NFL

Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders’ Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position

The Tennessee Titans, in their quest to find a new head coach, have requested an interview with Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach Antonio Pierce. This move comes on the heels of the dismissal of former head coach Mike Vrabel, following a lacklustre performance over the past seasons, culminating in a 6-11 record for the current season.

Other Potential Candidates

In addition to Pierce, the Titans are also considering Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Their search extends beyond a single candidate, showing their commitment to find the best fit for the team’s future.

Navigating NFL Rules

The Titans are currently navigating the NFL rules that restrict the timing of in-person interviews. These regulations state that in-person interviews can only take place after the divisional round of the playoffs and cannot involve coaches from teams still in playoff contention until a specified day in the following week.

Pierce’s Performance with the Raiders

Meanwhile, the Raiders, despite concluding their season with an 8-9 record, witnessed a notable improvement under Pierce’s leadership. The team recorded a 5-4 standing after Pierce took over midseason, signaling his potential as a strong contender for the Titans’ head coach position.

Raiders and Panthers Eyeing GM Position

While the Titans focus on their head coach position, the Raiders are also in the process of filling their general manager position. They are interviewing five external candidates and considering interim GM Champ Kelly for the full-time role. Interestingly, the Carolina Panthers have also requested to interview Kelly.

The Titans’ move to find a new head coach follows their recent milestone of hiring Ran Carthon as the franchise’s first Black general manager last year, marking a significant step towards diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

