Football

Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?

In the coming months, the Tennessee Titans stand on the brink of a significant reshaping of their roster. With 23 players expected to enter the free agency in March, the team’s management faces a series of crucial decisions that will shape the Titans’ future.

Titans’ Free Agency: A Closer Look

Among the 23 Titans players transitioning to free agency, four are safeguarded by their status as exclusive rights free agents (ERFA) or restricted free agents (RFA). According to NFL rules, ERFAs, who have less than three accrued seasons, can only negotiate with their original team, given they are offered a one-year contract at the league minimum. RFAs, on the other hand, with three accrued seasons, are at liberty to negotiate with any team. However, their current team can extend qualifying offers, which may carry the right of first refusal or draft-pick compensation. Such offers must be filed by 4 p.m. ET on March 15, 2023.

Unrestricted Free Agents: The Open Market

The remaining 19 players are categorized as unrestricted free agents (UFA) and have the freedom to sign with any team starting March 13. Some prominent Titans players entering free agency include quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, and defensive lineman Denico Autry. Each player carries a different estimated market value, as provided by Spotrac.

Titans’ Strategic Moves: Looking Ahead

While the Titans resolve their coaching situation, the team’s next immediate task is to navigate these free agency decisions effectively. Among the players, Landry, despite recording 69 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in 2023, saw his snap total decline for the third consecutive season. He remains under contract through 2026, but the Titans might consider releasing the remaining $35 million on his contract by absorbing approximately $19.6 million in dead cap this offseason.

The estimated market values for these players vary, with contracts ranging from a one-year deal at $2.5 million to a three-year agreement at $20.3 million. These figures will likely influence the Titans’ free agency strategy and their efforts to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season.

