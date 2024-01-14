en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Tennessee Tech Secures Victory over Southeast Missouri in College Basketball Match

In a captivating showcase of collegiate basketball, Tennessee Tech emerged victorious over Southeast Missouri with a final score of 70-59. The game, played before an audience of 1,210 in a venue with a capacity of 9,280, witnessed both teams putting on a spirited fight, yet it was Tennessee Tech’s superior overall shooting accuracy that tipped the scales in their favor.

Superior Shooting Accuracy

The match statistics tell the story of Tennessee Tech’s domination. Their field goal percentage stood at a commanding 56.1%, substantially outperforming Southeast Missouri’s 41.1%. This disparity extended to three-point goals as well, with Tennessee Tech recording a percentage of 57.1% against Southeast Missouri’s 34.8%. Even in free throws, Tennessee Tech managed to inch ahead with a success rate of 84.2%, while Southeast Missouri posted an impressive yet lower rate of 83.3%.

Standout Performances

Among individual performances, Harvey from Tennessee Tech emerged as the standout player, contributing 19 points to his team’s victory. He was closely followed by Egbuniwe, who netted 14 points. On the Southeast Missouri side, Martin was the top scorer with 12 points. Other contributors included Diante Wood and Josiah Davis each adding 13 points apiece for Tennessee Tech, and Josh Earley scoring 20 points for Southeast Missouri.

Game Dynamics

The game dynamics revealed a relatively clean match with fewer turnovers – Southeast Missouri at 12 and Tennessee Tech at 9. Tennessee Tech also demonstrated superior defensive skills with 8 steals compared to Southeast Missouri’s 6. Despite the loss, Southeast Missouri displayed commendable spirit, evident in their nine steals, 32 rebounds, and 13 assists.

In conclusion, the game represented a classic display of collegiate basketball, with Tennessee Tech leveraging superior shooting accuracy to clinch victory. While the match may have played out in a less than full house, the teams’ performances held the audience captive to the very end.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 seconds ago
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
In a high-stakes college basketball clash, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) squared off against Howard University. Despite a spirited performance, UMES couldn’t overcome Howard’s stronger play, culminating in a 72-61 victory for the latter. Team Performance and Key Players UMES entered the game with a 4-11 record, while Howard sported a 7-11 record.
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
31 seconds ago
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
35 seconds ago
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
10 seconds ago
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
21 seconds ago
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
27 seconds ago
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
7 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
11 seconds
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
22 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
28 seconds
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
36 seconds
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
38 seconds
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
43 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Strategic Basketball Showdown
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
45 seconds
Southlake Mayor John Huffman's Shift from DEI Support to Anti-Woke Stance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app