Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs

As the basketball season progresses, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) witnesses another thrilling face-off. The Tennessee State Tigers, holding an 8-7 record, are set to clash against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, with a less impressive record of 4-11. The much-anticipated encounter will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Both teams, having a 1-1 record in the OVC, are eager to tip the scales in their favor.

Breaking Down the Stats

The Tigers are slightly favored to win this encounter, despite their four-game road losing streak. They carry a 2.5 point spread advantage into the game, with a projected total of 143.5 points. However, their performance against the spread this season has been underwhelming at 4-8-0, struggling more in games where they were favored by 2.5 points or more, with a record of 2-4. On the brighter side, their games have exceeded the point total 58.3% of the time.

On the other side of the court, the Screaming Eagles, despite their underdog status, have a better 6-5-1 record against the spread and tend to cover the spread when labeled as the underdog. Their games have gone over the point total 33.3% of the time.

Comparing Team Performances

When it comes to scoring, the Tigers average 77.6 points per game, which is more than the 71.5 points the Screaming Eagles typically allow. On the contrary, Southern Indiana scores an average of 67.2 points per game, which falls short against the 73.8 points Tennessee State generally yields to opponents.

Key Players to Watch

From the Tigers’ den, players like Kinyon Hodges, EJ Bellinger, Jaylen Jones, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., and Christian Brown have been making significant contributions. On the Screaming Eagles’ side, AJ Smith, Jeremiah Hernandez, Jack Mielke, Jack Campion, and Kiyron Powell are the ones to look out for.

All said, this encounter between the Tennessee State Tigers and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles is set to be a nail-biter, with statistics indicating a closely contested battle. May the best team win!