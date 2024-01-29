Tennessee Football's 2024 Schedule: A Missed Opportunity with the Big Ten?

As the dust settles on the Tennessee Vols' victorious campaign at the Citrus Bowl, there is a growing sense of unease about the state of affairs off the field. The 2024 nonconference football schedule for the University of Tennessee has come under sharp criticism. The bone of contention? The conspicuous absence of Big Ten teams. This omission appears to lack strategic foresight and an appreciation for historical rivalries, raising several compelling questions about the Vols' choice of nonconference opponents.
Disregarding Historical Success
There's a certain charm and significance to historical rivalries in college football. They add a layer of depth to the game, a backstory that makes every touchdown more meaningful, every victory sweeter. Tennessee's history with the Big Ten Conference is a case in point. The Vols' impressive performance against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, punctuated by Nico Iamaleava's four touchdowns, underscores their knack for outpacing Big Ten teams. This recent victory signals that Tennessee could benefit from scheduling games within this conference.
A Missed Strategic Advantage
Yet, the Vols' 2024 nonconference football schedule tell a different tale. Teams from the Big Ten Conference are notably absent, replaced by foes from the ACC and other conferences. This is a puzzling decision, especially considering the SEC's recommendation to schedule at least one nonconference game against a Power Five adversary. The administrative decision-makers for the Vols seem to be ignoring the Big Ten as a feasible option for regular-season games, despite the potential strategic advantages.
Time for a Reevaluation
It's high time that Tennessee revisits its scheduling approach. The Vols should consider lifetime scheduling agreements with more manageable Big Ten teams, like Iowa, Northwestern, or Indiana. These opponents could offer the right balance of challenge and opportunity for victory. The team's recent triumph over a Big Ten team at the Citrus Bowl is a testament to this potentially fruitful strategy. Fixating on ACC or other conference teams that might pose greater risks seems like a gamble that could cost the Vols dearly. The critics are right, and it's time that Tennessee takes note.