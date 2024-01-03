Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World’s Top Scorer of 2023

In a remarkable feat of sporting prowess, Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga has been recognized as the world’s top scorer for 2023 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). Unseating even male counterparts, Chawinga’s exceptional tally of 63 goals outdid Cristiano Ronaldo’s 54, earning her a historical first for African football.

Chawinga’s Stellar Performance

Chawinga showcased her extraordinary talent at both the national and club levels, scoring for her Chinese club, Wuhan Jiangda, as well as the Malawi national team. With 51 goals to her name in club matches, she dominated various competitions, including the Chinese Super League, the Chinese National Cup, and the FA Cup.

Awards and Recognition

Chawinga’s outstanding performance earned her the golden boot in the Chinese Super League and the top scorer title in the Chinese National Cup and the FA Cup. Internationally, she secured the Cosafa Women’s Championship golden boot, leading the Scorchers to their first-ever COSAFA Women’s Championship victory in South Africa.

Reactions to Chawinga’s Achievement

Upon learning of her award, Chawinga expressed surprise and gratitude, dedicating her success to Malawi, her family, and fans. She also recognized the role of divine blessings and hard work in her accomplishment. Her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, a renowned footballer herself, lauded Temwa’s achievement. Additionally, Adelaide Migogo, chairperson of the National Women’s Football Association, commended Chawinga’s performance and expressed regret over her exclusion from the CAF Africa Women’s Footballer of the Year Award shortlist.

In conclusion, Temwa Chawinga’s history-making feat is a testament to her skill, dedication, and perseverance, marking a significant moment in the annals of women’s football and setting a high bar for future athletes.