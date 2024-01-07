Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption

On January 7, 2024, the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will resonate with the fervor of an anticipated American Athletic Conference basketball game. The Temple Owls, with a balanced 7-7 record, will host the Wichita State Shockers, who are also teetering on a similar 8-7 edge. The air is thick with anticipation as both teams seek redemption after recent losses.

Teams Seeking Redemption

The Owls, returning home after six consecutive road games, are looking to regain their footing following a 76-68 loss to the Bulls. Despite this defeat, the team boasted standout performances from players like Jordan Riley and Steve Settle III. On the other side of the court, the Shockers, experiencing their third consecutive defeat with a 74-62 loss to the Mean Green, managed to highlight the skills of Colby Rogers and Dalen Ridgnal.

Rebound Rumble

The upcoming game promises to be a competitive showdown, especially in the realm of rebounding. The Owls, with an average of 38.6 rebounds per game, will be up against the Shockers who hold a slightly higher average of 42.5 rebounds per game. This duel is set to be a crucial aspect of the game, determining which team manages to gain control and maintain possession of the ball.

Historical Context

The history between these two teams is marked by close contests, with Wichita State leading the series 6-3. This includes a victory against Temple in February 2023 with a score of 79-65. However, with both teams standing on similar ground, the upcoming game could tip the scales in any direction. Basketball enthusiasts can tune in at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN University or stream the event live online to witness this riveting match.