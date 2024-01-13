TelOne Eyes CAPS United’s Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive

Premier Soccer League (PSL) team TelOne is on an active hunt for talent, setting their sights on CAPS United winger Ian Nyoni, to bolster their team for the forthcoming soccer season in Zimbabwe’s top division. Nyoni’s stint with CAPS United has been notably lackluster since his shift from Chapungu in 2019. His contract with the Harare-based team drew to a close at the end of last year, with scant signs of renewal.

Targeting Talent For A Stronger Squad

TelOne, having recently secured a promotion to the topflight, is eager to enhance their lineup. Nyoni emerges as a primary target, chiefly due to his prior association with TelOne’s head coach Tendai Chikuni at Chapungu. In addition to their interest in Nyoni, TelOne has been training with Lloyd Gwerina and Aubrey Nyandoro, both former members of ZPC Munyati, and goalkeeper Matripples Muleya, who recently bid adieu to Triangle following their relegation.

Maintaining Core For Continuity

The club has a strategic intent to retain most of the players who played pivotal roles in their recent promotion. This includes their standout player Blessing Sahondo and the Central Region Top Goal scorer of 2023, Blessing Sibanda. The strategy aligns with the vision of building a strong team while maintaining continuity and harmony within the squad.

A New Chapter For TelOne

With these planned inclusions and a strategy to keep the core team intact, TelOne is all set to write a new chapter in their journey in the Premier Soccer League. As they brace for the challenges in Zimbabwe’s top football division, the club’s focus is clear – to build a well-rounded team that can stand up to the rigors of top-flight football while ensuring growth and stability for the players and the team.