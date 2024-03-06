Tellez vs Jackson Headlines MVP Prospects VI Boxing Event in Orlando, April 26

On April 26, Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida will be the stage for an electrifying showdown at the Most Valuable Prospects VI event, sponsored by CELSIUS®. Yoenis Tellez, an unbeaten prospect from Stafford, Texas, is set to face Joseph Jackson, another undefeated contender, in a battle that has captured the attention of the boxing world. This event not only showcases upcoming talent but also features a rematch between Benigno Aguilar and Alexander Rios, adding more excitement to an already packed card.

Rising Stars on Collision Course

Both Tellez and Jackson enter the ring with impressive records. Tellez, boasting a 7-0 record with 6 knockouts, made headlines with a knockout of the year candidate against Livan Navarro. On the other hand, Jackson, from Greensboro, North Carolina, has a 19-0 record with 15 KOs, showcasing his power in recent fights. This 10-round main event is not just a clash of unbeaten fighters; it's a testament to the raw talent and potential present in the sport of boxing today.

A Night of Rematches and Debuts

The co-feature of the evening brings fans a highly anticipated rematch between Benigno Aguilar and Alexander Rios in an eight-round lightweight battle. Their first encounter was a closely contested match that Aguilar won via split decision. Adding to the intrigue, the card also introduces Jan Paul Rivera and David Perez, two rising featherweights, in what promises to be an enthralling six-round contest. Both fighters have shown exceptional skill and determination in their careers so far, making this matchup a must-watch for boxing enthusiasts.

More Than Just Fights

Apart from the high-stakes battles, the MVP Prospects VI event represents a platform for young boxers to shine and make a name for themselves in the boxing world. Co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul have expressed their excitement about returning to Orlando and continuing to highlight boxing's best young talents. With tickets going on sale soon and additional bouts to be announced, this event is shaping up to be a landmark occasion for both the fighters involved and the fans.

As the Most Valuable Prospects series continues to grow, events like these play a crucial role in developing the next generation of boxing stars. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the MVP Prospects VI event underscore the vibrant future of boxing, with talents like Tellez, Jackson, Aguilar, and Rios leading the charge. With each punch thrown and every round concluded, the legacy of these young fighters will be written, one fight at a time.