en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Telford & Wrekin Council Braces for Financial Challenges Amid Potential Withdrawal of Sports Facility Funding

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Telford & Wrekin Council Braces for Financial Challenges Amid Potential Withdrawal of Sports Facility Funding

In a turn of events that could potentially roil the local educational and sports community, Telford & Wrekin Council is staring down the barrel of serious financial challenges. The UK government is contemplating the withdrawal of ‘exceptional use’ funding for joint-use leisure facilities, which includes swimming pools used by schools. The council has traditionally been the recipient of additional Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) funding, over and above the standard Department for Education (DfE) Schools Block funding, to bolster sports activities such as swimming.

The Potential Impact of Funding Withdrawal

The funding in question plays a pivotal role in the provision of swimming and other sports at various leisure centers connected with schools in the area. The proposed withdrawal could trigger the loss of £90,000 for Shortwood Primary School and £155,000 for Telford Priory School, which is adjacent to Oakengates Leisure Centre. The council’s cabinet is currently deliberating on an updated funding formula for schools, which accommodates a minimal per-pupil increase and includes measures to support expanding schools. However, without the exceptional funding, the financially strained council may find it challenging to bridge the shortfall.

Potential Ramifications on Schools

One of the potential solutions being considered is charging schools for the use of swimming pools. This action could potentially have serious consequences on the schools’ budgets and the students’ access to sports facilities. It could also have a broader societal impact, as swimming is not only a critical skill for safety but also contributes to the overall physical health and well-being of students.

Next Steps for the Council

The council has approached the DfE, emphasizing the adverse impact of funding cuts on the community and the schools. As it awaits a decision, the council is preparing contingency plans to manage the potential fallout from the withdrawal of funding. The outcome of these discussions and the council’s ability to navigate this financial challenge will have far-reaching implications on the educational and sports landscape in the area.

0
Education Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Boston Public Schools Present Long-Term Facilities Plan
In a strategic move aimed at district improvement and averting a state takeover, the Boston Public Schools (BPS) has submitted a comprehensive, long-term facilities plan to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The plan, which outlines a vision for fewer but larger schools within BPS, is predicated on the provision of a more
Boston Public Schools Present Long-Term Facilities Plan
CPS Halts Bus Services: A Controversy Amid a $9.4 Billion Budget
9 mins ago
CPS Halts Bus Services: A Controversy Amid a $9.4 Billion Budget
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
10 mins ago
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub
3 mins ago
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub
A West Virginia Mother's Argument Against School Transgender Policies Resonates Nationally
3 mins ago
A West Virginia Mother's Argument Against School Transgender Policies Resonates Nationally
Harford County Public Schools Sees Decline in Chronic Absenteeism Despite Drop in Overall Rating
3 mins ago
Harford County Public Schools Sees Decline in Chronic Absenteeism Despite Drop in Overall Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
LSU Football Program Shakes Up Defensive Coaching Staff Following Season of Underperformance
11 seconds
LSU Football Program Shakes Up Defensive Coaching Staff Following Season of Underperformance
Viktor Axelsen: Badminton's Dominant Force Gears Up for Malaysian Open 2024
14 seconds
Viktor Axelsen: Badminton's Dominant Force Gears Up for Malaysian Open 2024
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
36 seconds
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
1 min
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
1 min
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
2 mins
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
2 mins
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
3 mins
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
9 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
10 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
30 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
38 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app