Telegraph Women's Sport Marks 5 Years of Pioneering Coverage, Champions Equality in Athletics

Since its inception on March 18, 2019, Telegraph Women's Sport (TWS) has revolutionized the landscape of sports journalism by amplifying the voices and stories of female athletes, addressing critical issues such as gender gaps, body image, and racial equality in sports. As TWS celebrates its fifth anniversary, it not only reflects on past achievements but also sets its sights on future goals, including inspiring participation and ensuring equal access to sports for girls and women at all levels.

Historic Achievements and Impactful Campaigns

Over five years, TWS has produced 61 supplements, conducted hundreds of interviews, and published over 5,000 articles, significantly impacting the representation of women in sports media. Highlights include coverage of England's European Championship triumph in 2022, Emma Raducanu's US Open victory, and the launch of the Girls, Inspired campaign aimed at closing the gender gap in school sports. Furthermore, TWS has not shied away from addressing taboo subjects and uncovering serious issues within women's sports, such as sexism in Irish rugby and the gymnastics abuse scandal.

A Platform for Change and Equality

TWS has been at the forefront of promoting racial equality and tackling the disparities in prize money between male and female athletes. The platform has also explored the challenges faced by trans athletes in sports. Noteworthy moments include Dina Asher-Smith's advocacy for racial equality and Naomi Osaka's guest editorship, where she discussed her journey from being an introvert to an activist for equality. The coverage of the Women's World Cup and the unsolicited kiss incident after Spain's triumph underscored the ongoing battle against sexism and misogyny in sports.

Looking Forward: A Continuous Revolution

As TWS gears up for the future, it remains committed to setting the agenda in women's sports coverage. The launch of the Telegraph Women's Sport Podcast and the upcoming survey for reader feedback signify TWS's dedication to evolving with its audience's needs. By celebrating achievements, highlighting key issues, and holding those in power accountable, TWS continues to inspire a new generation of girls and women to engage in sports, fostering a more inclusive and equal sporting world.