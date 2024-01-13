Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights

In a tragic occurrence in Morin-Heights, Quebec, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after a fall from a ski lift late on a Friday night. Morin-Heights, a town located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal, is now the centre of a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

Details of the Incident

The call for emergency at the local ski resort came in around 10 p.m., alerting the Quebec police. Led by Sgt. Catherine Bernard, the police quickly responded to the situation. Resort employees, along with first responders, made strenuous attempts to revive the teenager, but their efforts proved to be in vain. The boy was subsequently transported to a hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

Investigation Underway

Forensic teams have been dispatched to the ski hill to unravel the precise details surrounding the teenager’s death. The name of the ski resort has been withheld by the police as the investigation continues, ensuring the integrity of the inquiry process. The police are also examining various possible causes for the boy’s fall, including the potential of a faint.

Community in Mourning

As the news of the teenager’s death spread, the community of Morin-Heights has been plunged into mourning. The incident has cast a sombre shadow over the town, reminding all of the ever-present dangers associated with winter sports. The tragic event also serves as a stark reminder for ski resorts across the country to reassess their safety measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.