en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights

In a tragic occurrence in Morin-Heights, Quebec, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after a fall from a ski lift late on a Friday night. Morin-Heights, a town located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal, is now the centre of a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

Details of the Incident

The call for emergency at the local ski resort came in around 10 p.m., alerting the Quebec police. Led by Sgt. Catherine Bernard, the police quickly responded to the situation. Resort employees, along with first responders, made strenuous attempts to revive the teenager, but their efforts proved to be in vain. The boy was subsequently transported to a hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

Investigation Underway

Forensic teams have been dispatched to the ski hill to unravel the precise details surrounding the teenager’s death. The name of the ski resort has been withheld by the police as the investigation continues, ensuring the integrity of the inquiry process. The police are also examining various possible causes for the boy’s fall, including the potential of a faint.

Community in Mourning

As the news of the teenager’s death spread, the community of Morin-Heights has been plunged into mourning. The incident has cast a sombre shadow over the town, reminding all of the ever-present dangers associated with winter sports. The tragic event also serves as a stark reminder for ski resorts across the country to reassess their safety measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
30 seconds ago
Four Seriously Injured in Major Car Crash in Brockton
In a disturbing turn of events, a major car accident transpired in Brockton, leading to grave injuries of four individuals. The incident happened on a Saturday afternoon, near 260 Belair Street, painting a grim picture of the otherwise serene locality. A Fateful Ride According to the Brockton Police, a Mercedes Sedan, cruising northbound on Belair
Four Seriously Injured in Major Car Crash in Brockton
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
1 hour ago
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
1 hour ago
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue and Russia's Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment
6 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue and Russia's Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
18 mins ago
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
52 mins ago
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Aggressive Stance: A Looming Threat for Taiwan
8 seconds
Xi Jinping's Aggressive Stance: A Looming Threat for Taiwan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
11 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
25 seconds
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
28 seconds
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
59 seconds
Masterful De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Dramatic Win Over Newcastle United
Bermudian Erica Hawley and American Colin Cernick Triumph in BF&M 10K Run
2 mins
Bermudian Erica Hawley and American Colin Cernick Triumph in BF&M 10K Run
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
3 mins
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
5 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unforeseen Consequences of Democratizing Presidential Nominations
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
5 mins
Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app