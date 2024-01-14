en English
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics

Canadian sports fans and the international surfing community are riding high on excitement as teenage surfing sensation, Erin Brooks, secures her Canadian citizenship. Born in Texas and raised in Hawaii, Brooks finally received Canadian citizenship after an initially rejected application, setting the stage for her to represent Canada in future Olympic Games. The 16-year-old surfer, who has been turning heads with her exceptional skills, now prepares to represent the Maple Leaf at the highest level of her sport.

Brooks’ Path to Canadian Citizenship

Despite being born in Texas, Brooks’ connection to Canada comes through her father’s dual American-Canadian citizenship and her Montreal-born grandfather. After her initial application for Canadian citizenship was denied, the Canadian Olympic Committee and NDP’s immigration critic, Jenny Quan, advocated for her case. Subsequently, Immigration Minister Marc Miller reviewed and approved Brooks’ application, granting her the opportunity to compete for Canada at the Olympics.

A Boost for Canadian Surfing

Brooks’ citizenship news has been met with enthusiasm by Surf Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee. Canada, which failed to qualify a surfer for the Tokyo Olympics, now has a potential medal contender in Brooks. The International Surfing Association (ISA) initially suspended Brooks’ eligibility to compete for Canada, but reversed its decision after her citizenship was granted. With her Canadian citizenship now official, Brooks is expected to join Sanoa Olin in making history as the first Canadian surfers to qualify for the Olympics.

Setting Sights on the Paris 2024 Olympics

As Brooks gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, her training and progress will likely draw attention from national and international audiences. Brooks’ journey is not just a story of personal ambition, but it also symbolizes the resilience and perseverance required to compete at the highest level. Her journey reminds us that sports, beyond the play, are narratives of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.

Canada Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

