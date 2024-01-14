en English
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Teenage surfing sensation and potential medal contender, Erin Brooks, has triumphed in her quest for Canadian citizenship. Born in Texas and raised in Hawaii, Brooks’ newly acquired citizenship now allows her to represent Canada at the Paris Olympics. Initially rejected, her application was granted following a change of heart by Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

A Journey Marked by Challenges

Brooks’ journey towards this milestone has not been without its fair share of challenges. The Brooks family has faced significant setbacks, including their home in Maui being consumed by a devastating fire, and Erin’s mother’s courageous fight against cancer. Yet, despite these hurdles, Brooks has remained steadfast in her pursuit of her Olympic dream.

Dedication to the Maple Leaf

Even though she was approached by other countries, Brooks’ allegiance lies unequivocally with Canada. Her dedication is evident in her commitment to compete under the Canadian flag, a decision that has been endorsed by the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Surfing Towards Glory

Brooks’ Canadian citizenship has flung open the doors to a new realm of possibilities in the sphere of competitive surfing. As she sets her sights on the Paris Olympics, the world eagerly awaits to see if this teenage surfing prodigy can ride the wave to glory.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

