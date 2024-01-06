en English
Australia

Teenage Star Daniela Galic Dominates in Melbourne City’s Victory Over Adelaide United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Teenage Star Daniela Galic Dominates in Melbourne City's Victory Over Adelaide United

Teenage sensation Daniela Galic emerged as the star of the show in Melbourne City’s commanding 5-0 victory over Adelaide United in the A-League Women’s competition. Seventeen-year-old Galic showcased her formidable talent by netting a hat-trick within the first 34 minutes of the match.

Galic’s Stellar Performance

Her goals in the 15th, 27th, and 34th minutes, coupled with an assist for Kaitlyn Torpey’s goal in the 30th minute, were critical in establishing Melbourne City’s dominance. This victory further extended Melbourne City’s lead at the top of the league table to a comfortable six points. Galic’s performance not only underscored her individual capability but also her potential to join the ranks of the senior Matildas in the future.

(Read Also: Rising Star Paul Appiah Channels John Terry’s Wisdom for FA Cup Clash)

Melbourne City’s Dominance and Adelaide’s Resistance

Despite Adelaide United putting up a more robust defense in the second half, Melbourne City cemented their victory with a decisive goal from Hannah Wilkinson in the 83rd minute. The match statistics at halftime mirrored Melbourne City’s control of the game, with a staggering ratio of 12 shots to Adelaide’s single attempt and a possession share of 66 percent. Interestingly, Emina Ekic, who had scored a hat-trick in the previous week’s game, only joined the match in the 79th minute due to a training injury.

(Read Also: Anticipation Builds for Cork Basketball Derby in National Cup Semi-Final)

Canberra’s Resilience Against Newcastle Jets

In another thrilling encounter, Canberra managed to salvage a 3-3 draw against Newcastle Jets, thanks to a late wonder strike from Sarah Clark. Despite being the last-placed team, Canberra demonstrated resilience and secured a point with goals from Nickoletta Flannery, Deven Jackson, and the last-minute hero, Clark. The Jets had initially taken the lead and later found themselves ahead 3-2 with goals from Sarina Bolden, Lara Gooch, and MelindaJ Barbieri, but Clark’s long-range effort ensured the spoils were shared.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Australia

