Teenage Star Daniela Galic Dominates in Melbourne City’s Victory Over Adelaide United

Teenage sensation Daniela Galic emerged as the star of the show in Melbourne City’s commanding 5-0 victory over Adelaide United in the A-League Women’s competition. Seventeen-year-old Galic showcased her formidable talent by netting a hat-trick within the first 34 minutes of the match.

Galic’s Stellar Performance

Her goals in the 15th, 27th, and 34th minutes, coupled with an assist for Kaitlyn Torpey’s goal in the 30th minute, were critical in establishing Melbourne City’s dominance. This victory further extended Melbourne City’s lead at the top of the league table to a comfortable six points. Galic’s performance not only underscored her individual capability but also her potential to join the ranks of the senior Matildas in the future.

Melbourne City’s Dominance and Adelaide’s Resistance

Despite Adelaide United putting up a more robust defense in the second half, Melbourne City cemented their victory with a decisive goal from Hannah Wilkinson in the 83rd minute. The match statistics at halftime mirrored Melbourne City’s control of the game, with a staggering ratio of 12 shots to Adelaide’s single attempt and a possession share of 66 percent. Interestingly, Emina Ekic, who had scored a hat-trick in the previous week’s game, only joined the match in the 79th minute due to a training injury.

Canberra’s Resilience Against Newcastle Jets

In another thrilling encounter, Canberra managed to salvage a 3-3 draw against Newcastle Jets, thanks to a late wonder strike from Sarah Clark. Despite being the last-placed team, Canberra demonstrated resilience and secured a point with goals from Nickoletta Flannery, Deven Jackson, and the last-minute hero, Clark. The Jets had initially taken the lead and later found themselves ahead 3-2 with goals from Sarina Bolden, Lara Gooch, and MelindaJ Barbieri, but Clark’s long-range effort ensured the spoils were shared.

