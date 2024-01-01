en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals

In an extraordinary display of talent and resilience, 16-year-old Luke Littler has stormed into the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship, making him the youngest player to reach this stage in the history of the competition. The ‘The Nuke’, as he’s affectionately known, achieved a decisive 5-1 victory over Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan during a quarter-final clash at Alexandra Palace in London.

Commanding the Oche

Starting on a high note, Littler quickly assumed a commanding 4-0 lead, momentarily faltered in the fifth set, but Dolan was unable to stage a comeback. The young Warrington prodigy expressed his satisfaction with his performance in a post-match interview with Sky Sports Darts, highlighting his 100+ average and a 47% success rate on doubles. He projected confidence, stating that if he maintains his current form, he has a ‘good chance’ of winning the championship.

Earning Respect and Admiration

Littler’s prowess at the oche has earned him the respect and support of his idol, legendary darts player Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor. The teenage sensation started playing darts at the tender age of 18 months. His meteoric rise from relative obscurity to sporting stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has asserted his dominance throughout the tournament, dropping only four sets, and is now a genuine contender to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Ahead – The Semi-finals

The young dart player is set to face Rob Cross in the upcoming semi-final match on Tuesday night. Cross, the 2018 world champion, produced a remarkable comeback from 4-0 down to defeat Chris Dobey in a final-set victory. The encounter promises to be a thrilling one, with both players showing exceptional form. Littler, however, plans to rest in the morning and return refreshed for the evening game.

In a world where youth often takes a backseat, Luke Littler’s journey to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship serves as a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and sheer talent. As ‘The Nuke’ prepares for his next match, the world waits in anticipation, eager to see just how far this young star will rise.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League Clash Set to Kick Off 2024

By Salman Khan

Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

By Salman Khan

Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024

By Salman Khan

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates ...
@Canada · 18 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates ...
heart comment 0
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats

By Salman Khan

2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead

By Salman Khan

NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024

By Salman Khan

Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
3 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
10 mins
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
Zelensky's New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity
10 mins
Zelensky's New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League Clash Set to Kick Off 2024
11 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League Clash Set to Kick Off 2024
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
13 mins
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
13 mins
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
14 mins
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
14 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
15 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
14 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
20 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
25 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
26 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
42 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
45 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
49 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
57 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app