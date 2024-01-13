en English
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Isaac Beacroft, a youthful prodigy from Sydney’s west, is making waves in the world of athletics. At just 16, Beacroft has taken the bold decision to set aside his promising Australian rules football career to focus on his athletic pursuits, specifically in race walking and running. His ultimate dream: to become an Olympian.

Setting Records and Breaking Norms

Formerly associated with the Greater Western Sydney Giants academy, Beacroft’s shift in focus comes on the heels of a string of impressive achievements. He has set a new world record for the fastest 5000m time by an under-17 race walker and shattered five junior Australian race walking records across 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m distances within a year. Some of these records had stood unbroken for over a quarter of a century, making his accomplishments all the more noteworthy.

A Dual Threat: Race Walking and Running

While his race walking feats are remarkable, Beacroft’s talents aren’t confined to this discipline alone. He has also showcased his aptitude in running, finishing 26th in the 2023 City to Surf race. Balancing both race walking and running, he is a dual threat in the athletics field.

Eyeing the World Stage

Beacroft is now preparing to take his skills to the international level. His immediate target is the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru. But that’s just the beginning. The young athlete has his eyes on the grandest of all sports stages, the Olympic Games. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Brisbane are his long-term goals. His football career may be on pause, but the 2025 AFL draft could be a possibility if he decides to revisit the sport.

Inspired by Australian Olympic athletes Ryan Gregson and Jemima Montag, and guided by his father as his coach, Beacroft is embarking on a journey that could potentially etch his name in the annals of Australian sports history.

Australia Olympics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

