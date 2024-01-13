Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight

Isaac Beacroft, a youthful prodigy from Sydney’s west, is making waves in the world of athletics. At just 16, Beacroft has taken the bold decision to set aside his promising Australian rules football career to focus on his athletic pursuits, specifically in race walking and running. His ultimate dream: to become an Olympian.

Setting Records and Breaking Norms

Formerly associated with the Greater Western Sydney Giants academy, Beacroft’s shift in focus comes on the heels of a string of impressive achievements. He has set a new world record for the fastest 5000m time by an under-17 race walker and shattered five junior Australian race walking records across 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m distances within a year. Some of these records had stood unbroken for over a quarter of a century, making his accomplishments all the more noteworthy.

A Dual Threat: Race Walking and Running

While his race walking feats are remarkable, Beacroft’s talents aren’t confined to this discipline alone. He has also showcased his aptitude in running, finishing 26th in the 2023 City to Surf race. Balancing both race walking and running, he is a dual threat in the athletics field.

Eyeing the World Stage

Beacroft is now preparing to take his skills to the international level. His immediate target is the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru. But that’s just the beginning. The young athlete has his eyes on the grandest of all sports stages, the Olympic Games. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Brisbane are his long-term goals. His football career may be on pause, but the 2025 AFL draft could be a possibility if he decides to revisit the sport.

Inspired by Australian Olympic athletes Ryan Gregson and Jemima Montag, and guided by his father as his coach, Beacroft is embarking on a journey that could potentially etch his name in the annals of Australian sports history.