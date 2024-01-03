en English
Gaming

Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record

In a groundbreaking moment for the world of classic gaming, 13-year-old prodigy BlueScuti has achieved an unprecedented feat that was deemed impossible for the past 34 years. On December 21, 2023, he became the first individual to reach the ‘kill screen’ of the standard NES Tetris game, marking the point where the game crashes due to reaching its functional limits.

Unveiling the ‘Impossible’

BlueScuti’s accomplishment, reached after a riveting 40-minute session and completing an astounding 1,511 lines, has completely upended previously held notions within the Tetris community. It was widely accepted that human players could not surpass much beyond 290 lines in the game. BlueScuti, however, has shattered this belief, demonstrating the leaps and bounds of collective improvement within the Tetris competitive scene in a relatively short time.

Gameplay Advances: Hypertapping and Rolling

The gaming world has witnessed a revolution in competitive Tetris strategies. Techniques such as ‘hypertapping’ and ‘rolling’ have proved critical in navigating the game’s high speeds at Level 29 and beyond, which were once considered unbeatable. Such advancements have been pivotal in pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible in NES Tetris.

Notable players like Thor Aackerlund, Joseph Saelee, and EricICX have all contributed to this evolution in gameplay. EricICX, in particular, made a significant stride by reaching Level 146 in August 2022, setting the stage for BlueScuti’s historic achievement.

Impact on Competitive Tetris

The advancements in gameplay have sparked discussions within the community on how to prevent tournament matches from becoming excessively long. This has led to the development of a modded game version with a faster ‘super kill screen’ designed specifically for competitive play.

BlueScuti’s accomplishment, while a testament to his skill and determination, also underscores the importance of evolving strategies and the collective push for excellence within the Tetris community. It opens up new horizons for Tetris aces and sets the stage for future milestones, like reaching the game’s ultimate stage, Level 255.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

