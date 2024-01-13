Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open

At the tender age of 16, Alina Korneeva, a prodigious tennis sensation, has clenched her spot in the women’s singles draw at the Australian Open by ousting Anna Bondar in the final qualifying round. This achievement signifies her first leap into major professional qualifying, sketching the canvas for her grand slam debut Down Under.

A Victorious Journey to Qualification

In her quest towards qualification, Korneeva overcame formidable opponents like YeXin Ma and Sachia Vickery in the initial rounds, demonstrating her mettle on the court. Her match against Ma was a testament to her resilience, where she stared down a daunting two match points in a third-set tiebreak, only to stage a monumental comeback. An otherwise susceptible second serve was tactfully used to force errors from Bondar’s backhand in the final round, granting her the upper hand.

Potential Showdown with the Reigning Champion

Korneeva, the previously crowned winner of the Australian Open girls’ singles title, may find herself competing against the current champion, Aryna Sabalenka, in the first round, depending on the draw results. This anticipated face-off could serve as a testament to Korneeva’s burgeoning skills and her potential to compete at the highest level in the sport.

Impressive Career Trajectory

The 2023 season saw Korneeva concluding the year with a career-high world ranking of No.156 and being recognized as the ITF’s No.1 junior. Her most notable career milestone to date was her triumph in the Figueira da Foz ITF W100 final in July 2023, where she bagged a prize of $100,000. The upcoming Australian Open provides an opportunity for Korneeva to further her ranking and test her mettle against the world’s top tennis professionals.