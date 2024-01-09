Teen Swimmers Heroically Rescue Drowning Couple in Barbados

Zoe Ireland Meklensek, 13, and Emma Bassermann, 14, transformed a regular day at the Barbados Beach Club into a tale of heroism. The teenagers, armed with their strong swimming skills and boogie boards, saved at least one person from a potential drowning incident.

Call for Help

The scenario unfolded when the girls heard a plea for assistance from Belinda Stone, vacationing from England with her husband Robert. The couple was struggling against a powerful current approximately 15 meters from the shore. Responding swiftly, Zoe utilized her boogie board to navigate Belinda back to safety, employing a technique of swimming parallel to the beach to evade the current’s grip, an approach ingrained in their training.

Double Rescue

Having ensured Belinda’s safety, the girls then embarked together on a second rescue mission for Robert, who was farther out in the sea. Again, they employed the same technique, successfully escorting him back to the shore. The Stones later expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Zoe and Emma for their resilience and bravery.

Trained for the Trials

Both girls, who hail from Canada, are strong swimmers with competitive experience. Emma, from Dorval, is part of a national development group with sights set on the Olympic trials. Zoe, a resident of Pointe Claire, is also a strong swimmer. They were in Barbados attending a training camp in preparation for the Olympic trials. Their training under Zoe’s father, Chuck Meklensek, who is the head coach of the Dorval Swim Club, evidently prepared them well for this unexpected event. The incident underscores the importance of their training in swimming parallel to the shore when caught in a strong current.