Teen Soccer Prodigy Daniela Galic Scores Hat-Trick in A-League Women’s Match

In an impressive display of skill and speed, 17-year-old soccer prodigy, Daniela Galic, marked her significance in the A-League Women’s match, propelling Melbourne City FC to a decisive 5-0 victory over Adelaide United. Galic’s performance proved instrumental in the match, as she distinguished herself with a first-half hat-trick, scoring goals at the 15th, 27th, and 34th minutes, and also providing an assist for Kaitlyn Torpey’s goal. This exceptional performance played out within a rapid 19-minute timeframe, contributing to Melbourne City’s temporary six-point lead at the top of the league table.

Gallic’s Remarkable Hat-Trick

The teenager’s talent shone bright as she delivered a first-half hat-trick, signaling her potential for future inclusion in the senior Matildas team. Galic’s prowess on the field not only showcased her potential for senior glory but also put Melbourne City FC in a dominant position in the league.

Adelaide’s Second-Half Struggle

Despite Adelaide United’s improved defense in the second half, they couldn’t match the strength of Melbourne City’s attack. Hannah Wilkinson of Melbourne City capped off the win with a late goal in the 83rd minute, further emphasizing their dominance. The match statistics highlighted Melbourne City’s command of the game, with the team enjoying a majority of possession and more shots on goal.

Other League Matches

In another A-League Women’s game, Canberra, who are languishing at the bottom of the league table, managed a 3-3 draw against the Jets in Newcastle, thanks to a 30-yard strike from Sarah Clark towards the end of the match. The result served as a reminder that, in football, fortunes can change rapidly, and the underdogs can also have their day.

