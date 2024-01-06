en English
Australia

Teen Soccer Prodigy Daniela Galic Scores Hat-Trick in A-League Women’s Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Teen Soccer Prodigy Daniela Galic Scores Hat-Trick in A-League Women’s Match

In an impressive display of skill and speed, 17-year-old soccer prodigy, Daniela Galic, marked her significance in the A-League Women’s match, propelling Melbourne City FC to a decisive 5-0 victory over Adelaide United. Galic’s performance proved instrumental in the match, as she distinguished herself with a first-half hat-trick, scoring goals at the 15th, 27th, and 34th minutes, and also providing an assist for Kaitlyn Torpey’s goal. This exceptional performance played out within a rapid 19-minute timeframe, contributing to Melbourne City’s temporary six-point lead at the top of the league table.

Gallic’s Remarkable Hat-Trick

The teenager’s talent shone bright as she delivered a first-half hat-trick, signaling her potential for future inclusion in the senior Matildas team. Galic’s prowess on the field not only showcased her potential for senior glory but also put Melbourne City FC in a dominant position in the league.

(Read Also: African Cup of Nations 2023: CAF Announces 40% Increase in Prize Money)

Adelaide’s Second-Half Struggle

Despite Adelaide United’s improved defense in the second half, they couldn’t match the strength of Melbourne City’s attack. Hannah Wilkinson of Melbourne City capped off the win with a late goal in the 83rd minute, further emphasizing their dominance. The match statistics highlighted Melbourne City’s command of the game, with the team enjoying a majority of possession and more shots on goal.

(Read Also: SDSU Jackrabbits: A Step Away from Consecutive FCS National Championship)

Other League Matches

In another A-League Women’s game, Canberra, who are languishing at the bottom of the league table, managed a 3-3 draw against the Jets in Newcastle, thanks to a 30-yard strike from Sarah Clark towards the end of the match. The result served as a reminder that, in football, fortunes can change rapidly, and the underdogs can also have their day.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Australia

