Teddy Riner Triumphs at Paris Grand Slam, Eyes 2024 Olympic Gold

France's celebrated judoka, Teddy Riner, has made his mark yet again at the Paris Grand Slam, emerging triumphant with his eighth title in the men's +100kg category. A triple Olympic gold medalist, Riner, has shown no signs of slowing down, defeating his South Korean opponent, Kim Minjong, in a nail-biting final. Utilizing the o-uchi-gari technique to his advantage, Riner secured his victory, much to the delight of the home crowd gathered at the Bercy Arena.

Facing the Giants

However, the journey to the final was not without its hurdles. In the semi-final round, Riner came head-to-head with Uzbekistan's Alisher Yusupov, the world number three. On the brink of losing by ippon, Riner turned the tables, showcasing his champion spirit and ultimately emerging victorious.

Return to Form

This Grand Slam win marks a significant milestone for Riner, signalling his return to form following a nine-month hiatus since his last individual competition at the World Championships in Doha. The victory not only boosts his morale but also his chances of securing a seed in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Setting His Sights on Paris 2024

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, Riner is laser-focused on improving his condition and technique to ensure a formidable performance on home soil. Despite his current 13th world ranking, Riner is determined to advance into the top eight, a position that guarantees him a seed at the upcoming Games. His ambition extends beyond replicating his bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Games. Riner yearns to add another gold to his collection, matching, if not exceeding, his previous Olympic wins in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.