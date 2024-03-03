Teddy Long Recalls Getting High with Bob Orton Jr., Eats Ten White Castle Burgers

In an eye-opening revelation, Teddy Long shared a rather unusual story about his time on the road with Bob Orton Jr., showcasing a different side of the wrestling world. During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long recounted how a joint smoking session with Orton led to a late-night binge of ten White Castle burgers, leaving him sick the next day. This anecdote not only highlights the camaraderie between wrestlers outside the ring but also sheds light on the generational talent of the Orton family, as noted by legendary journalist Bill Apter.

Unexpected Munchies: A Night to Remember

Traveling together between shows in WCW, Long and Orton Jr. found themselves indulging in marijuana, an experience that led to an unexpected craving for White Castle burgers. "I swear to god, this is a true story, I ate about ten White Castles," Long recounted, emphasizing the memorable, albeit uncomfortable aftermath. This story not only adds a humanizing layer to the personas fans see in the ring but also highlights the longstanding relationship between cannabis and wrestling.

Generational Talent: The Orton Legacy

Bill Apter's commentary during the same episode offered insights into the Orton family's legacy. Having witnessed the careers of Bob Orton, his son, and grandson Randy Orton, Apter praised their natural talent and contribution to wrestling. "They are all so exceptional in the ring," Apter noted, acknowledging the in-born talent that seems to run in the family. Randy Orton's recent WWE return and anticipated match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 further cements the Orton legacy in wrestling lore.

Reflections on Wrestling's Unseen Side

The candid story shared by Teddy Long offers fans a glimpse into the less-discussed aspects of wrestlers' lives, where camaraderie extends beyond the ring. It also prompts a reflection on the use of marijuana in the wrestling industry, a topic often shrouded in controversy yet seemingly prevalent behind the scenes. As we approach WrestleMania 40, stories like these remind us of the personal journeys that shape wrestlers into the icons fans admire today.

The revelation about Long's experience with Bob Orton Jr. and the acknowledgment of the Orton family's wrestling excellence serve as a reminder of the complex and multifaceted lives of professional wrestlers. As the industry evolves, so too does the narrative around the personal experiences of its stars, offering fans a richer understanding of the men and women behind the personas.