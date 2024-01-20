Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), has seen a multitude of technical wrestling giants grace its ring over the years. This article pays tribute to these mat wizards, whose mastery of realistic, submission-based maneuvers has not only elevated the in-ring action but also enriched the storytelling aspect of matches.

Advertisment

Legacy of Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode, revered for his long TNA World Championship reign, brought a technical wrestling style that harkened back to past greats. His versatility and acumen in the ring made him a standout performer during his tenure with TNA.

Josh Alexander: The Present and Future

Advertisment

Currently making waves in Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander draws comparisons to Kurt Angle for his wrestling style. Known for his technical prowess, Alexander is a testament to TNA's commitment to showcasing technical wrestling in its purest form.

Christopher Daniels: Consistency Personified

Christopher Daniels, a consistent performer in the X-Division, has been instrumental in creating memorable feuds and matches. His technical wrestling skills have been an integral part of his enduring appeal.

Advertisment

Jonathan Gresham: Upholding the Tradition

After leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jonathan Gresham has rededicated himself to technical wrestling. His mat-based style is a testament to his commitment to this wrestling tradition.

Douglas Williams: A Touch of UK

Advertisment

Douglas Williams brought a unique flavor to TNA with his UK technical wrestling style. His contributions have helped diversify and enrich the technical wrestling landscape in TNA.

Kurt Angle: The Gold Standard

Kurt Angle, a TNA Hall of Famer, is perhaps one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. His presence in TNA elevated the importance of technical wrestling in the promotion.

Advertisment

Deonna Purrazzo: Technical Knockout

In the Knockouts division, Deonna Purrazzo stands out for her technical wrestling skills. Her performances have been a testament to the versatility and depth of women's wrestling in TNA.

Samoa Joe: The Submission Machine

Advertisment

Samoa Joe is lauded for his technical wrestling skills and his ability to incorporate submissions into his repertoire, making him one of the most versatile performers in TNA.

Desmond Wolfe: A Sterling Debut

Desmond Wolfe, known for his technical wrestling skills, had a strong debut feud with Kurt Angle, showcasing his technical prowess on a grand stage.

Alex Shelley: A Continuing Legacy

Last but certainly not least, current TNA World Champion Alex Shelley is recognized for his lengthy contribution to TNA and his technical wrestling finesse. Whether in the Motor City Machine Guns tag team or in singles competition, Shelley's skill is undeniable.