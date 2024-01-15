en English
India

Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers

In an unexpected turn of events, top Indian shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu found himself disqualified from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait due to a technical discrepancy with his shotgun. The Jury Chairman, Hassan Binhdia, made the decision based on rule 9.4.2.11, which puts a restriction on the depth of a shotgun’s buttstock. It was revealed that Manavjit’s gun bore a vertical extension, not integral to the buttstock, intended to increase its depth, thereby infringing the rule.

Rule Violation: Unfair Advantage?

Further complications arose as the gun failed to comply with rule 9.4.1 (a,b), which asserts that an athlete’s equipment must not provide an unfair advantage. In response to these allegations, Manavjit’s camp defended the specifications of the gun. They maintained that the buttstock’s depth was within the permissible limit and argued the absence of an ‘unfair advantage’ as no electronic aid or unfair material was used.

Appeal to Higher Authorities

However, their protest was dismissed by the jury. This prompted the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to express their intention to appeal to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and potentially to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Impact on Olympics Aspiration

With this development, Manavjit’s dream of competing in the Paris Olympics for the fifth time hangs in the balance. Moreover, the incident has sparked off a debate concerning possible politics at play within the shooting federations. Yet, there is a glimmer of hope, as an upcoming ISSF World Olympic Qualification Tournament shotgun in Doha in April might provide Manavjit with another chance to qualify, depending on the ISSF’s verdict.

India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

