Tech Shatters Records at 2024 ACC Championships: A Historic Swim and Dive Triumph

Coming off a commanding performance, the Jackets' swimming and diving team left an indelible mark on the 2024 ACC Championships held in Greensboro, N.C., from Feb. 20-24. Highlighted by a new school record in the Men's 400 Free Relay and standout individual performances, Tech's swimmers and divers showcased their talent and determination, solidifying their status in the collegiate swimming world.

Record-Breaking Performances and Medal Wins

The men's 400 free relay team, comprising juniors Leandro Odorici and David Gapinski, freshman Ricky Baluccini, and senior Batur Ünlü, broke the school record with a time of 2:50.18, securing a National College Athletics Association (NCAA) A Cut. This performance not only etched their names in the school's history books but also ensured their representation at the national championships. Freshman Max Fowler and senior Anna Bradescu also shone brightly, taking home medals in diving events, highlighting the depth and talent of Tech's team.

Strong Showings Across the Board

Throughout the championship, Tech athletes excelled in both swimming and diving disciplines. Junior Mert Kilavuz and sophomore Charles Perks led the way in the Men's 1650 freestyle, while junior Berke Saka and sophomore João Caballero made significant impacts in their respective backstroke and breaststroke finals. The women's team also demonstrated their prowess, with freshman Sabyne Brisson and junior Clarissa Sabin standing out in the 200 breaststroke final, further underscoring the team's competitive spirit and skill.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Nationals

With numerous athletes qualifying for finals and securing NCAA B Cut times, Tech's performance at the 2024 ACC Championships has set a positive trajectory for future competitions. As the teams prepare for their next meet against the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NCAA Zone B Championships, the focus shifts to qualifying for national tournaments in late March. The achievements in Greensboro not only celebrate individual and team successes but also lay a strong foundation for the bright future of Tech swimming and diving.