Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
In a high-stakes Big North National Division basketball clash, Teaneck High School, standing tall at the 20th position by NJ.com, clinched a victory over Demarest, with a final scoreline of 55-48. The intense game was hosted by Teaneck, and the win can be largely credited to the exceptional performances of Demi Simpson and Lexi Carnegie, both achieving commendable double-doubles. Simpson made a remarkable contribution of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Carnegie supplemented with 13 points and 10 rebounds. This win has propelled Teaneck’s overall record to 6-2, and a perfect 1-0 in division play.
Teaneck’s Comeback
Despite a three-point deficit at halftime, Teaneck launched a powerful comeback with a 19-12 run in the third quarter. They managed to maintain their lead with a 12-7 score in the decisive final quarter. Also playing a key role for Teaneck was Erin Frazier, who had nine points, eight rebounds, and a significant four blocks.
Demarest’s Effort
On the other side of the court, Demarest’s Angie Tirado put up a valiant effort, scoring a career-high 34 points. Despite her best efforts, it wasn’t enough to secure a win for her team. This leaves Demarest with a 6-3 record, slightly tarnishing their otherwise commendable run.
Teaneck’s Previous Victories
Teaneck High School’s basketball team also outperformed Paterson Eastside at the New Year’s Jump Off in Paterson, with a score of 84-70. In that game, Mickell Taylor Jr. dropped 23 points and Emmanuel Smith added 22 points. Teaneck led 39-25 at halftime and went on to secure their fourth straight win. Caleb Williams was the highest scorer for Paterson Eastside with 19 points, followed closely by Nyreek Clyburn with 15 points.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments