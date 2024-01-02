en English
Sports

Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game

In a high-stakes Big North National Division basketball clash, Teaneck High School, standing tall at the 20th position by NJ.com, clinched a victory over Demarest, with a final scoreline of 55-48. The intense game was hosted by Teaneck, and the win can be largely credited to the exceptional performances of Demi Simpson and Lexi Carnegie, both achieving commendable double-doubles. Simpson made a remarkable contribution of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Carnegie supplemented with 13 points and 10 rebounds. This win has propelled Teaneck’s overall record to 6-2, and a perfect 1-0 in division play.

Teaneck’s Comeback

Despite a three-point deficit at halftime, Teaneck launched a powerful comeback with a 19-12 run in the third quarter. They managed to maintain their lead with a 12-7 score in the decisive final quarter. Also playing a key role for Teaneck was Erin Frazier, who had nine points, eight rebounds, and a significant four blocks.

Demarest’s Effort

On the other side of the court, Demarest’s Angie Tirado put up a valiant effort, scoring a career-high 34 points. Despite her best efforts, it wasn’t enough to secure a win for her team. This leaves Demarest with a 6-3 record, slightly tarnishing their otherwise commendable run.

Teaneck’s Previous Victories

Teaneck High School’s basketball team also outperformed Paterson Eastside at the New Year’s Jump Off in Paterson, with a score of 84-70. In that game, Mickell Taylor Jr. dropped 23 points and Emmanuel Smith added 22 points. Teaneck led 39-25 at halftime and went on to secure their fourth straight win. Caleb Williams was the highest scorer for Paterson Eastside with 19 points, followed closely by Nyreek Clyburn with 15 points.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

