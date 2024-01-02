Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game

In a high-stakes Big North National Division basketball clash, Teaneck High School, standing tall at the 20th position by NJ.com, clinched a victory over Demarest, with a final scoreline of 55-48. The intense game was hosted by Teaneck, and the win can be largely credited to the exceptional performances of Demi Simpson and Lexi Carnegie, both achieving commendable double-doubles. Simpson made a remarkable contribution of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Carnegie supplemented with 13 points and 10 rebounds. This win has propelled Teaneck’s overall record to 6-2, and a perfect 1-0 in division play.

Teaneck’s Comeback

Despite a three-point deficit at halftime, Teaneck launched a powerful comeback with a 19-12 run in the third quarter. They managed to maintain their lead with a 12-7 score in the decisive final quarter. Also playing a key role for Teaneck was Erin Frazier, who had nine points, eight rebounds, and a significant four blocks.

Demarest’s Effort

On the other side of the court, Demarest’s Angie Tirado put up a valiant effort, scoring a career-high 34 points. Despite her best efforts, it wasn’t enough to secure a win for her team. This leaves Demarest with a 6-3 record, slightly tarnishing their otherwise commendable run.

Teaneck’s Previous Victories

Teaneck High School’s basketball team also outperformed Paterson Eastside at the New Year’s Jump Off in Paterson, with a score of 84-70. In that game, Mickell Taylor Jr. dropped 23 points and Emmanuel Smith added 22 points. Teaneck led 39-25 at halftime and went on to secure their fourth straight win. Caleb Williams was the highest scorer for Paterson Eastside with 19 points, followed closely by Nyreek Clyburn with 15 points.