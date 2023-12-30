en English
Business

TeamSnap Acquires MOJO Sports: A Game-Changer in Youth Sports Management

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 am EST
In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of youth sports, MOJO Sports, the brainchild of former Disney television executive and novelist, Ben Sherwood, has been acquired by TeamSnap, an established sports management platform. The partnership aims to leverage the unique assets of both companies, integrating MOJO’s innovative coaching resources, live game streaming services, and other features into TeamSnap’s comprehensive management tools.

Merging Magic with Method

MOJO Sports, a venture launched in 2021, was born out of Sherwood’s passion for enhancing the youth sports experience. Following his departure from Disney in 2019, Sherwood sought to bring the ‘magic’ of Disney to youth sports, creating a consumer-facing app designed to assist parents and coaches in managing and enhancing the youth sports journey. MOJO’s platform includes coaching materials, virtual player cards, a photo library, and the standout feature of live game streaming, allowing remote family members to join in the excitement of games from afar.

Expanding Horizons

With this acquisition, MOJO’s resources are set to reach a broader audience through TeamSnap’s platform, which was established in 2009. TeamSnap offers tools for organizing rosters, schedules, facilitating communication between parents and coaches, as well as managing registration and payments for league owners. The strategic partnership is expected to expand MOJO’s reach and tap into TeamSnap’s millions of users, offering a more robust and integrated solution for youth sports management.

Changing the Game

The youth sports industry is poised for significant growth, with estimates projecting the market to reach a staggering $70 billion by 2030. The merger of MOJO and TeamSnap positions both companies to capitalize on this growth by providing a comprehensive platform that addresses the needs of this expanding market. MOJO’s data suggests that providing engaging and educational coaching content can reduce coach turnover and player dropout rates, improving the overall experience of youth sports. The involvement of NFL star Russell Wilson, who joined MOJO in 2021 as a founding partner and investor, further underscores the commitment to elevating the quality of youth sports coaching and resources.

The acquisition by TeamSnap marks a pivotal moment for MOJO and the youth sports industry at large, with aspirations to become a global business and improve the overall experience of youth sports. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, the combination of MOJO’s innovative resources and TeamSnap’s established platform could indeed be a game-changer in youth sports management.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

