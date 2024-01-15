Team Sturmay Steps In as Team Constantini Withdraws from Co-op Canadian Open Curling Event

In an unexpected turn of events, Italy's Team Constantini has pulled out of the eminent Co-op Canadian Open curling event, citing medical reasons. The announcement, made by the Grand Slam of Curling, came as a surprise to many, just days ahead of the tournament's commencement on Tuesday at the Servus Arena in Red Deer, Alberta. As the 9th seed in this distinguished curling competition, Team Constantini's sudden withdrawal has undoubtedly sent ripples through the entire curling fraternity.

Advertisment

Rising to the Occasion: Team Sturmay

Due to the abruptness of Team Constantini's withdrawal, the Grand Slam of Curling invited the highest-ranked Alberta-based women's team that met the December 18 qualification deadline. Consequently, Edmonton's Team Sturmay, who were 26th in the world, found themselves receiving an invitation to fill the vacancy. Without hesitation, Team Sturmay accepted the invitation, ensuring that there would be no need for a rearrangement of the draw. They will now follow Team Constantini's planned round-robin matches.

From Edmonton to Red Deer: An Unexpected Journey

Advertisment

Team Sturmay's journey in the Co-op Canadian Open will kick off with a game against Winnipeg's Team Jones. This prestigious event, a significant milestone in the curling circuit, pulls together 16 top men's teams and 16 top women's teams from all corners of the globe. The stakes are high, with a total purse of $400,000 equally split between both divisions.

Chasing History

As the fourth Grand Slam of Curling tournament of the season unfolds, all eyes are on the teams vying for history. Among them, Bruce Mouat, Kerri Einarson, and Jennifer Jones are all on the cusp of completing a career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Rachel Homan's Ottawa-based club, having reached five finals and won four titles this season, continues to be a formidable competitor. The stage is set for a curling spectacle, with each team bringing their A-game to the icy battlefield of the Servus Arena.