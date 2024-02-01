Team Snowden's Counteroffensive Gears Up for Chairman's Stakes

Pro-trainers Peter and Paul Snowden are gearing up their two-year-old colt, Counteroffensive, for the much-anticipated Group 3 Chairman's Stakes at Caulfield this Saturday. This race is not just another competition but a stepping stone that could potentially pave the way for Counteroffensive's participation in the esteemed Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes on February 24.

Competitive Field Strengthens the Stakes

Counteroffensive is not the only horse from the Snowden stable preparing for the big day. The team will potentially be represented by Bodyguard, High Octaine, and Holmes A Court, who are all gearing up for the Blue Diamond Prelude. The jockey assignments for the Snowden's horses have also been confirmed, with Mark Zahra riding Bodyguard, Blake Shinn on High Octane, and Jye Mcneil on Holmes A Court.

Ready for the Blue Diamond

Paul Snowden, co-trainer of the horses, has underlined the importance of these upcoming races in assessing their horses' readiness for the Blue Diamond Stakes. Counteroffensive, having one previous race and two trial wins under his belt, will kick off from the widest gate in a six-horse field this Saturday. The colt, known for his on-speed running style, will be guided by jockey Blake Shinn.

Experience and Strategy: A Winning Combination

The Snowdens are confident that Counteroffensive's previous racing experience will prove advantageous in the upcoming races. The two-year-old colt's familiarity with the racing atmosphere, coupled with his on-speed running style, sets him apart as a strong contender. As the countdown to the Chairman's Stakes and Blue Diamond Stakes begins, all eyes are on the Snowden stable, eagerly anticipating their performance.