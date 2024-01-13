Team Secret’s Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024

As the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific 2024 draws near, Team Secret intensifies their preparations under the stewardship of their head coach, Evan ‘Warbirds’ Olzem. In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Warbirds shared insights into how the team is gearing up for the challenges ahead, especially with the introduction of a new gun and a new map in the game’s latest patch.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

In anticipation of the new dynamics that the latest game update brings, Team Secret is not leaving any stone unturned. The team is actively participating in the ongoing Predator League in Manila, a strategic move that serves as a rehearsal for the VCT Pacific event. Their impressive performance in the group stages, which saw them sweep through to the playoffs, is testament to their readiness.

Intense Training and Adaptability

The intense training and adaptation to the new game environment form an integral part of Team Secret’s strategy. The team is keen on acclimatizing to the competitive environment, refining their skills, and devising tactics to outmaneuver opponents. The recent changes in the game, including the introduction of a new gun and map, are seen as opportunities rather than obstacles.

A Glance at the VCT Pacific 2024

With multiple rosters and Valorant teams expected to shuffle their players, the 2024 VCT Pacific promises to be an intriguing event. Teams like G2 Esports, DRX, NRG Esports, NAVI, and BLEED, known for their formidable lineups, are ones to watch out for. The anticipation is further fueled by significant roster changes, as teams aim to secure top positions in the upcoming events.

Team Secret’s preparation, coupled with their recent success at the Predator League, sets the stage for an exciting showdown at the VCT Pacific 2024, scheduled to take place in February in Seoul.